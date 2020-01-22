Telangana municipal elections 2020 live updates: 36.63% polling recorded till 11am
Polling for municipal elections underway across Telangana except in Karimnagar. The elections in Karimnagar will be held on January 25. The polling...
The polling is being held in 7,961 polling stations. As many as 83 wards were declared unanimous out of the total 2,971 wards in municipalities and corporations. The counting of votes take place on January 25 and the results will be declared on the same day.
Live Updates
- 22 Jan 2020 7:16 AM GMT
Devarkonda Municipality Polling 42.61 percentage till 11 am
- 22 Jan 2020 7:15 AM GMT
The poll percentage recorded in the ULBs. Jangaon: 40.17%, Bhupalpally: 34.18 %, Wardhannapet: 44.34, Thorrur: 40.20%, Parkal 36.60%, Narsampet 36.41%, Dornakal 33.60%
- 22 Jan 2020 7:05 AM GMT
District Collector Anitha Ramachandran cast her vote in bhongir
- 22 Jan 2020 6:54 AM GMT
36.63% voter turnout recorded in 120 municipalities and 9 municipal corporations till 11am.
- 22 Jan 2020 6:28 AM GMT
CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and his wife Nandhini cast their vote in Madhira municipality in Khammam District.
- 22 Jan 2020 6:00 AM GMT
TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife Padmavathi cast their vote in Kodada municipality.
- 22 Jan 2020 5:58 AM GMT
Suryapet district: Polling percentage till 11 am
- 22 Jan 2020 5:39 AM GMT
15.40% polling recorded in Telangana by 9am
The average polling percentage in 120 municipalities and 9 municipal corporations by 9am: 15.40 per cent
- 22 Jan 2020 5:38 AM GMT
Mahabubabad district: Polling percentage till 9 am
Mahabubabad: 14.57
Dornakal: 16.54
Maripeda: 18.74
Thorrur: 12.42
14.68% of the total district
- 22 Jan 2020 5:32 AM GMT
Gundla Pochampally municipality recorded 19 per cent voting, highest voter turnout in surrounding areas of Hyderabad.