Telangana Municipal Poll Results: Here are the latest trends

The counting of the municipal elections votes is going at brisk pace across Telangana. The TRS heading to clinch the huge mandate with gaining more than 90 per cent of municipalities and corporations. Going by the results from the ground report let's have a look at the wave of the results at some major municipalities.

TRS wins Jangaon

As predicted, the Congress put up a fine performance in the election to the Jangaon municipality by winning 10 wards. However, the TRS wrested the municipal chairperson post by taking 13 wards. The BJP won four wards.

TRS wins Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad Municipality out of total 15 wards, TRS won 11 wards, Congress 1 and Independents 3.

Massive win for TRS in Maripeda

TRS blanked opposition by winning all the 15 wards in the election to Maripeda Municipality.

Narsampet

Narsampet of Warangal district has grabbed 16 municipalities Congress 6 and Independents 2

TRS completes formality in Parkal

The TRS which already won 11 wards unopposed has increased its tally to 17 in the 22-member municipality. With this the

TRS won 17, BJP 3, AFB 1, Congress 1 respectively.

Kothagudem

TRS won Yellandhu municipality clinching 5 municipalities.

While the municipalities such as Yadagirigutta, Chitral municipalities, Mothkur, Aler are in favour of TRS.

Khammam

TRS won 6 municipalities while the Mahakutami Madhira has won 3. Here CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has taken election as prestigious. However, he could not withstand the TRS wave.