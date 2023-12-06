Telangana new CM Revanth meets AICC top brass in New Delhi

The newly elected Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is meeting top Congress leaders in New Delhi today.

Revanth met AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and extended gratitude for electing him CM of Telangana state.

The new CM will also meet AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge and Congress senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and invite them for swearing in the ceremony of him on December 7 in Hyderabad.

Revanth along with a group of Cabinet ministers will take oath at LB Stadium and also sign the first file on implementation of Six Guarantees on the first day of his CM role.