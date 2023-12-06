Live
- Cyclone damages paddy crop in Srikakulam
- Anakapalli: CPM demands compensation to cyclone-hit paddy farmers
- Visakha Airport made operational 24/7 for 2 days
- Komatireddy Venkat Reddy extend greetings to Revanth Reddy
- Revanth meets Cong top brass in Delhi
- Telangana will reach new heights under Revanth Reddy: Manickam Tagore
- Andhra Pradesh: Trains cancelled along KK line due to landslides near Taida Sivalingapuram
- Apple Faces Potential Triple Challenges in India Due to iPhone USB-C Issue
- Revanth Reddy to visit Parliament house to invite his colleagues
- Congress MLAs undergoing training at Ella hotel
Just In
Telangana new CM Revanth meets AICC top brass in New Delhi
Highlights
The newly elected Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is meeting top Congress leaders in New Delhi today.Revanth met AICC General Secretary KC...
The newly elected Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is meeting top Congress leaders in New Delhi today.
Revanth met AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and extended gratitude for electing him CM of Telangana state.
The new CM will also meet AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge and Congress senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and invite them for swearing in the ceremony of him on December 7 in Hyderabad.
Revanth along with a group of Cabinet ministers will take oath at LB Stadium and also sign the first file on implementation of Six Guarantees on the first day of his CM role.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS