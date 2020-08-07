Telangana New Secretariat works on fast track

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to put the construction activity of the new secretariat building on fast track. It has allocated Rs 400 crore as first instalment for the project and would be inviting tenders soon.

A top official source said that the proposed new integrated secretariat complex will require about Rs 700 crore. The construction work will be taken up with advanced high-end technology.

The required funds for the construction will be released soon, he said. The Chief Minister wants that the new Secretariat building should be ready in 10 months time and become functional by June 2, 2021 which happens to be the TS formation day.

According to the design that has been approved, entire sixth floor will be the Chief Minister's Office. The complex will also have solar power which would be used during daytime.

The chambers of ministers and secretaries will be located in third and fourth floors. Fifth floor will have a big conference hall and a mini conference hall on each floor to hold meetings by the departments on a regular basis.

A team of special engineers will be constituted to monitor the quality of material being used in the construction. In view of the corona scare, special safety measures will be taken to ensure the workers engaged in the construction are healthy and safe from the threat of deadly virus.