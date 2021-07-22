Telangana: Nirmal submerged, records 115.5 mm of rainfall

With the incessant rainfall in the last two days, Nirmal district of Telangana has submerged in water. Narsapur mandal of Nirmal recorded the highest of 245 mm of rainfall followed by Kuntala at 211 mm. Others mandals like Mudhole, Lokeshwaram, Tanur, Bhainsa, Sarangapur, Nirmal Rural, Laxmananchanda and Mamada recorded rainfall between 110 mm and 180 mm.



Across Telangana, the rainfall has been recorded of 44.2 mm. Adilabad, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts received the highest of 115.5 mm of rainfall. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, rainfall will continue lash the state for the next three days.

Nirmal alone received 661 mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 414 mm since June 1 while the average rainfall received in Telangana was 474.3 mm.

All the reservoirs in the district and across Telangana received copious inflows with the heavy rains. Kadam project received inflows by 1.96 lakh cusecs. At present, the water storage level of the project is 6.671 tmc as against total storage capacity of 7.6 tmc. Due to the heavy inflows, officials lifted 13 crest gates to release 1.49 cusecs of water to downstream.