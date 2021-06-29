Telangana: No physical reopening of schools, online classes to begin from July 1

Hyderabad: Telangana State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said that the State government has decided to continue the online classes from July 1 from Class 1 to post graduation.

Speaking after a review with the senior officials of the education department, she said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has decided that should not be physical classes due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Clarifying that earlier the State government has decided to physically reopen the educational institutions starting from July 1 she said, "Given the current scenario and given the safety of the student, the Chief Minister had directed to differ the physical reopening of the schools."

Accordingly, online classes would be aired through Doordarshan and T-SAT network channels for schools and intermediate students.

Responding to the issue of GO 46, the minister said that the private schools have to implement it. Also, that they cannot increase school fees and even the collection of the fees should be monthly, she added.

However, the final year examinations of diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate will be held as per the schedule announced by various universities. Similarly, the Telangana Common Entrance Tests-2021 will be held as per the schedule announced by the respective convenors, he clarified.