Telangana no.1 in providing power, water: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Friday that Telangana is number one State in the country in providing 24-hour quality power supply, drinking and irrigation water. Participating in Iftar party hosted by him for Muslims, on the occasion of holy Ramzan month, he said when many States are struggling to supply power and water for local needs. "Telangana is glittering when the entire country is in the dark".

KCR said Telangana was also top in per capita income among all States. "If the Centre excelled on a par with Telangana, the State GSDP would have touched 14.5 lakh crore. Due to slow pace in the country's growth, the State could achieve 11.50 lakh GSDP."

The CM expressed concern over disturbances taking place in the country "We have the reasonability of safeguarding the country.

Destroying the country is easy; it is hard to reconstruct." The recent incidents in Karnataka are not welcome. We have to handle the situation and gear up for development of the country like Telangana".