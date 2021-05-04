Telangana: Now, probe into Eatala Rajender's role in temple lands

Hyderabad: The controversy surrounding the former Health Minister Eatala Rajender seems to be taking new turns and twists.

The State Government on Monday appointed a Committee of Officers headed by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao to probe into the alleged encroachment of endowment lands belonging to Sri Seetha Rama Swamy temple at Devaryamjal village in Shamirpet mandal of Medchal Malkajgiri district.

It has been alleged that former Minister Eatala Rajender and other individuals have occupied a large portion of over 1,521 acres belonging to the temple worth more than Rs 1,000 crore.

The Committee of Officers has been asked to conduct a detailed enquiry and submit a report on the details of the encroachers and the land encroached upon, nature of encroachment and the present usage, details of documents possessed by the encroachers, details of permissions if any issued by any government body, violations of existing government regulations, extent of vacant land, extent of land under encroachment by the benamis and the influential persons behind them, and extent of revenue loss to the temple.

The committee was directed to submit its report at the earliest and recommend necessary action in this regard.

Reacting to this, Rajender said that this was yet another attempt to harass him. He said it was he as MLA who had approached the then chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and asked him to order a probe and find out if there was any temple lands in that area. YSR had constituted Diwan committee which said there were no temple lands.

YSR had assured that he would resolve the issue but before that he died in chopper crash. YSR's successors Rosaiah and N Kiran Kumar Reddy also kept the issue on backburner. After T state was formed, he took the issue to KCR and he said will see later.

He said he has a small piece of land there and he had put up some sheds and gave it on rent and now since the government wants to harass him, the officials were threatening the tenants, he alleged.