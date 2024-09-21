Live
Telangana ‘oggu katha’ at UoH
According to UoH officials, these programmes aim to enhance awareness of Telangana's folk theatre forms among students at the University of Hyderabad from across the country and abroad.
Hyderabad: The Centre for Folk Culture Studies (CFCS), school of social sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), in collaboration with the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, will be jointly organising a presentation and workshop on the ancient folk theatre art form of Telangana, oggu katha, on September 23 and 24.
“They provide an excellent opportunity to understand educational topics and research methodologies of Indian folk arts. The events will also allow participants to observe and experience Telangana's folk art forms directly,” they said.