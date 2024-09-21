  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana ‘oggu katha’ at UoH

Telangana ‘oggu katha’ at UoH
x

University of Hyderabad 

Highlights

According to UoH officials, these programmes aim to enhance awareness of Telangana's folk theatre forms among students at the University of Hyderabad from across the country and abroad.

Hyderabad: The Centre for Folk Culture Studies (CFCS), school of social sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), in collaboration with the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, will be jointly organising a presentation and workshop on the ancient folk theatre art form of Telangana, oggu katha, on September 23 and 24.

According to UoH officials, these programmes aim to enhance awareness of Telangana's folk theatre forms among students at the University of Hyderabad from across the country and abroad.

“They provide an excellent opportunity to understand educational topics and research methodologies of Indian folk arts. The events will also allow participants to observe and experience Telangana's folk art forms directly,” they said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick