Telangana Olympic Association (TOA) Elections Set to Take Place

The stage is set for the Telangana Olympic Association (TOA) elections, scheduled to take place on Thursday at the Hyderabad Olympic Bhavan. The elections will determine key office bearers, including the President, General Secretary, and Treasurer, along with various other posts within the association.

For the position of President, two prominent contenders are in the race: A.P. Jitender Reddy, Advisor to the State Government, and V. Chamundeswar Nath, Vice President of the Badminton Association of Telangana. Meanwhile, the battle for General Secretary is between P. Mallareddy and Baburao. The Treasurer’s position sees a contest between Satish Goud and Pradeep Kumar.

Elections will be held for four Vice President posts, four Joint Secretary positions, ten Executive Committee members, and five Executive Committee members from district Olympic associations. However, as there is only one candidate for each of these posts, they are expected to be elected unanimously.

The former judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Justice C. Praveen Kumar, will serve as the Returning Officer for the elections. A total of 65 representatives from various sports associations, part of the electoral college, will cast their votes during the election.

Polling will take place from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, followed by the counting of votes at 4:30 PM. The results will be announced shortly thereafter.

In a related development, the Telangana Boxing Association has approached the Hyderabad City Civil Court regarding the TOA elections. The court has issued a stay on the announcement of the election results until the matter is resolved.