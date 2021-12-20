Telangana: Omicron doubles in 1.5-3 days

Omicron in Telangana: Alerting the citizens about Omicron that is fast spreading, the Telangana Director of Medical Education (DME) on Sunday said the variant has entered Telangana; it doubles in 1.5 days to three days and spreads very fast.

The DME urged people to avoid gatherings and follow Covid appropriate behaviour. He said till now all Omicron-infected patients are stable with mild symptoms only. Urging them not to believe false information on Omicron, the DME said the health department will be posting regular alerts with correct details. "There is no need for panic, things are under control", the DME added.

On Sunday, no new case of Omicron was detected in the State. The number stands the same, with 12 persons affected on December 18, stated a bulletin of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. So far, a total of 16 Omicron cases were detected.