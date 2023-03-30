Telangana: One dead after Rajadhani AC Bus catches fire in Suryapet

A shocking incident took place in Suryapet district where a fire broke out in a Rajdhani AC bus belonging to TSRTC. A big accident was averted as the passengers got off the bus in this order.



According to the details, a fire broke out in the Rajdhani AC bus at Indira Nagar in Moddulacheruvu of Suryapet. However, the bus hit a scooty on the road and the fire spread. The accident took place while the bus was going from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. Due to the accident, the bus was completely gutted in the fire leading to heavy traffic jam on NH-65 as the bus stopped on the road. Further, the bus was identified as belonging to Miyapur depot.

Meanwhile, a person named Raju who was riding a scooty was seriously injured in this accident. He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Suryapet and the doctors confirmed that he died while undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the deceased Raju has been identified as a person from Indiranagar, Munagala mandal.