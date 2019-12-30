Telangana: One killed after country made bomb exploded in Adilabad

A person was killed and another injured after a country made bomb exploded at Utnoor crossroads in the district on Monday.

The mishap has taken place when the two victims were going on a bike carrying the bombs. The duo hails from Arli region in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra. The body parts of the deceased were detached and fell on the road leaving the villagers in shock.

The police rushed to the spot and recovered remaining bombs. The injured was shifted to a local hospital. The police said that the bombs are being transferred to hunt pigs.

A case has been registered by the police and an probe is underway.