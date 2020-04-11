Telangana: One more tested positive for coronavirus in Medak

Telangana: A 27-year-old youth has been tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday here at Nagsanpalli of Papannapet mandal of Medak district in Telangana, said district healthcare official Venkateshwara Rao.

The youth is said to have contracted the virus from a coronavirus patient in Sangareddy. It is learned that the patient has gone to Medak to his relatives' home. After the patient tested positive for the virus, all his family members and his relatives were put under isolation.

One of his relatives who was sent to the quarantine centre in Edupayalu has tested positive for coronavirus. He was then shifted to Gandhi Hospital. With a fresh case, the total cases in the district touched two.

The state on Friday reported 16 new cases taking the total number of cases to 487. At present, there are 420 active coronavirus cases in the state undergoing treatment in government hospitals. While 45 persons have completely recovered and been discharged, 12 persons have died of coronavirus in the state.