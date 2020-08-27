Telangana: Online classes for intermediate students to begin from Sep 1

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) secretary Omar Jaleel said that the online classes for intermediate students to start from September 1.

Jaleel said that the board has received orders from the government to begin the online classes which will be telecast on Doordarshan Yadagiri, T-SAT and YouTube. The classes will be held in two sessions i.e, from 8 am to 10.30 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

"The period of a subject lasts for half-an-hour where the lecturer gives lecture just like in the college," he said adding that the lecturers were provided training on the conduct of online classes who are ready with the subject material.

"A Whatsapp group has been created for students and lecturers so that the students can clear their doubts in a subject," Omar Jaleel said.

The online classes for intermediate were supposed to begin on August 17 but were postponed as per the instructions from central government that no classes till August 31. The classes will be monitored by junior lecturers and principals.