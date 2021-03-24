Telangana: Opposition corners government on decline in law & order

The members from the opposition benches in the Assembly on Tuesday cornered the government on the prevailing law and order situation in the State, raising the killing of an advocate couple and also the frequent murders taking place in the city.

Several opposition members including Sitakka of Congress, M Raghunandan Rao of BJP and Jaffar Hussain of AIMIM raised the law and order issue stating that the law and order situation in the State was in a bad shape. Sitakka said that the police personnel were busy in the service of VIPs in the districts like the Zilla Parishad chairmenand ignoring their basic duty of maintaining law and order resulting in murders. She also raised the issue of weekly-offs to the police officials, which was promised by the government but was not yet implemented.

AIMIM member Jaffar Hussain said that the crime was increasing in Hyderabad city. "There have been frequent murders in the city. In Malakpet even a handicapped person murdered his brother-in-law. The lockdown seems to have an impact as the livelihood of many had lost and murders are taking place for petty issues," said Jaffar Hussain. He said that apart from the traffic police, the law and order police were also involved in collecting challan. They are carrying a camera and going on clicking photos of the vehicle owners. The poor cannot bear the huge challan money, said the MIM member.

BJP member Raghunandan Rao raising the issue of murder of advocate couple said that the High Court had ordered police to provide protection to the couple. Had the government provided protection, the couple would not have got murdered, said Rao. Congress member D Sridhar Babu also cornered the government on the law and order in the state.

However, the ruling party members said that there was a friendly policing in the State and the law and order was better compared to the previous occasion. Ch Kranthi Kiran claimed that the State police was the best in crime investigation in the entire country after Scotland and Mumbai. He recalled lakhs of CCTVs were installed in the city and this was helping police to crack cases. He cited the case of solving the kidnapping case of a 13-month child, and the case involving former AP Minister B Akhila Priya as well.