Telangana: Over 1 cr applied for benefits of six guarantees

Hyderabad: Over one crore people across the State applied for different benefits of Six Guarantees during the 8-day Praja Palana programme of the State government that ended on Saturday

The people also approached for other issues like to address the long-pending local civic issues and land disputes with the government.

On the weekend day, people queued up before the counters in several parts of the city to submit the applications which are mandatory to avail the benefits of six guarantees including highly subsidised cooking gas and Rs 2,500 monthly financial help to the women. The GHMC officials made elaborate arrangements to receive the applications in the residential colonies ensuring no commotion or delay in the registration of the applications.

All the applications will be uploaded on the computers, and compile the data to scrutinise in a transparent manner to identify the true beneficiaries for all the welfare schemes which are being launched in the three months time. Officials said that every application will be scrutinised by going into the applicant’s personal details, mainly Aadhar cards and other official documents. If necessary, the official teams would visit the houses of the applicants to verify their personal details.

A decision on issuing of new ration cards will also be taken soon as the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy already announced that the government was ready for it, officials said that the Praja Palana was conducted in 12,700 Gram Panchayats and 142 Municipalities including GHMC. 98 per cent of the applicants were requesting the government to provide all scheme benefits under six guarantees to them .

The Chief Minister is likely to hold a review on the successful conduct of the Praja Palana next week and take some important decisions to take up the implementation of the promises made by the Congress in the recently held Assembly elections.