Telangana Planning Board VC B Vinod Kumar appointed as TISS member

Hyderabad: Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar has been appointed as member to the prestigious Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Hyderabad campus for a period of two years.



The Centre has recognised TISS as grade one-deemed university during the year 1964 and the institute runs on the funds from University Grants Commission (UGC). The main campus of the university is in Mumbai and other campuses are in Hyderabad, Tuljapur in Maharashtra and Guwahati in Assam.

Founded in 1936 as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduates School of Social Work, TISS was designated by the government of India in 1964. TISS Hyderabad was set up on the invitation of the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Ministry of Human Resources Development of India. The TISS Hyderabad has six Masters programs with various specialisations. The advisory committee would meet twice in a year to review progress of the campus and provide guidance in navigating challenges for the future.