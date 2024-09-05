Telangana Plans for Future Power Needs as Business Hub

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed the state to prepare a strategic plan to ensure a reliable supply of quality electricity, keeping in mind the future demands as the state evolves into a major business hub. The CM, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, reviewed the power sector in a high-level meeting and made several recommendations to meet the state's electricity needs.



Key actions discussed during the meeting include:

- Increasing Solar Power Production: Steps to boost solar power generation and usage to meet the growing demand for electricity in the state.

- Utilising Idle Land: Identifying unused lands under various departments for solar power generation.

- Free Solar Pump Sets for Farmers: Providing farmers with free solar pump sets to encourage the use of solar energy.

- Pilot Project in Kondareddipalle: Launching a pilot project in Kondareddipalle to explore the use of solar power as an alternative to cooking gas, with training provided to women's groups.

- Solar Power in Forest Lands: Initiating measures to produce solar power in forested areas.

- Target of 40,000 Megawatts Annually: Developing a plan to ensure the availability of 40,000 megawatts of electricity every year.

- Solving Overload Issues: Implementing a permanent solution to the problem of power overloads and ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply.

These initiatives are aimed at making Telangana self-sufficient in power supply, crucial for its growth as a business and industrial hub.