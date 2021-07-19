Telangana police best in country: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Telangana Police are the best in the country, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking at the SCTPC sports meet at Mamnoor, on the suburbs of Warangal city, on Sunday, he said that Telangana Police are in the forefront of utilising the advanced technology in detecting and preventing crime.

"The upcoming Police Twin Towers in Hyderabad is to create history in the country," Errabelli added. This apart, the State Government was developing all the police stations as a model one and the Telangana government gave priority to the safety of women, he said.

Efforts are on to fill all the vacancies in the police department. While the Centre was looking to privatise all the public sector units (PSUs), the Telangana Government is striving hard to fill all the vacant posts, he said.

He recalled that the TRS government had revised the salaries of home guards. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is a leader with guts and vision," Errabelli said, stating that Telangana has become a beacon for other States in the country by its welfare and developmental programmes.

Later, the minister along with Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh planted saplings on the premises.