Telangana: Police books cases against several pubs in Hyderabad for not following rules

The Hyderabad police took strict action against several pubs in Jubilee Hills for breaking the rules on New Year's Eve and registered cases as they were found to be operating past the allowed time limit. The pubs also face charges for not obtaining prior permission from the police authorities to organise New Year celebrations.



The police booked cases under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), IPC Section 290 (public nuisance), and CP Act (City Police Act).

Meanwhile, the liquor business flourished during the New Year season. Liquor worth Rs.620 crore was distributed to wine shops from the depots two days before New Year's Eve, and despite it being a holiday on December 31, the liquor depots remained open, enabling another Rs.127 crore worth of liquor to reach the shops.

According to excise statistics, liquor worth Rs.313 crore was distributed on December 30, and Rs.180 crore on December 29. However, officials in the excise department mentioned that a significant quantity of liquor arrived earlier this month for sale in the newly opened shops, which has led to a slight decrease in recent distribution numbers.