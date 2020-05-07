Telangana Police celebrated birthdays of residents because of the ongoing lockdown

Hyderabad: Police officers brought joy and happiness in the lives of citizens whose birthday fell on May 7. In two separate incidents, the Cyberabad and the Rachakonda Police celebrated birthdays of residents because of the ongoing lockdown.

The Narsingi Police on Thursday received a request from the parents, Vikrant and Deepika Patnaik, of Amaira Patnaik who turned 3 on Thursday.

The parents informed and requested Police Inspector Gangadhar that they wanted to celebrate the birthday of their daughter in a grand way, but due to lockdown they were unable to step out of their house and were afraid due to the ongoing situation.

The Inspector then happily obliged the request of the Patnaik family and he along with his team visited their house and celebrated the birthday of the toddler by cutting cake and presenting gifts to her.

In the second incident, one Raj Lalith, a native of Neredmet, currently residing in USA, sent an email to Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, informing that he wanted to celebrate his mother's birthday but due to lockdown he could not reach India and requested him to do so.

Promptly obliging the request of denizen, the Police Commissioner instructed the SI of Neredmet, Raghavender Reddy, to celebrate the birthday of Manjulatha, Raj's mother.

The SI along with other police officers reached the residence of Manjulatha and celebrated her birthday.