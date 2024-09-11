Live
- Telangana officials brief Central team on flood damage
- Trade Connect e-Platform to help achieve $1 trillion merchandise export target: Minister
- Tejashwi Yadav criticises Nitish govt over high power tariffs
- Student Honoured for Heroic Rescue of Mother
- Gareth Southgate reflects on England exit, says 'it was right time for change'
- From wrestling mat to political ring: Kavita Dalal's journey to Julana with AAP
- New Age Anti-Submarine Water Crafts Launched
- Nothing India expands service centre network ahead of festive season
- The Indian Coffee Festival to Brew in Hyderabad
- Local Innovator Sets World Record with Revolutionary Binoculars
Just In
Telangana Police Donates Rs 11,06,83,571 to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
Highlights
Telangana Police Department has donated Rs 11,06,83,571 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support those affected by the recent floods
Telangana Police Department has donated Rs 11,06,83,571 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support those affected by the recent floods. The donation, comprising one day’s salary from police personnel, was handed over during the SI and ASI passing out parade at the Police Academy.
The cheque was presented to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy by Home Secretary Ravi Gupta, DGP Jitender, Intelligence Chief B. Shivadhar Reddy, and representatives of the Police Officers’ Association.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy lauded the police department for their timely and compassionate gesture in stepping forward to assist flood victims, highlighting the department’s commitment to public welfare beyond their regular duties.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS