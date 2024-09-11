Telangana Police Donates Rs 11,06,83,571 to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Telangana Police Department has donated Rs 11,06,83,571 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support those affected by the recent floods. The donation, comprising one day’s salary from police personnel, was handed over during the SI and ASI passing out parade at the Police Academy.

The cheque was presented to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy by Home Secretary Ravi Gupta, DGP Jitender, Intelligence Chief B. Shivadhar Reddy, and representatives of the Police Officers’ Association.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy lauded the police department for their timely and compassionate gesture in stepping forward to assist flood victims, highlighting the department’s commitment to public welfare beyond their regular duties.