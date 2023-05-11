Telangana: Police intensifies probe on the movement of terrorists in the state

The terrorist movements have once again created a sensation in Hyderabad and shocking things have come to light in the joint operation of Bhopal ATS and Hyderabad Counter Intelligence.

According to police, a total of 17 people have been arrested in the terror conspiracy case, including six from Hyderabad. All of them them allegedly seem to have links with Hizb-ut-Tahreek terrorist organisation.



It was revealed that the terrorists had hatched a huge conspiracy. It has been learned that they have prepared for simultaneous attacks in different parts of the country including Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad. The ATS officials produced the five arrested in Hyderabad on Tuesday in the Bhopal court on Wednesday.



The court remanded them in police custody till 20th of this month. The state intelligence agencies and the police are on the hunt for Mohammed Salman of Shivaji Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, who narrowly escaped from the police.