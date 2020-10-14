Telangana Police issues Traffic Advisory

The Hyderabad traffic police has issued a traffic advisory in view of heavy and continuous rains on 13th October, water is over flowing at many places at Moosi and other nalas. For the safety of the citizens following diversion are advised:



Hyderabad to Karnool Road(NH- 44) beyond Aramghar Junction is totally water locked and no traffic can move till water reduces. All the vehicles going to Airport and Sadhnagar, Karnool side on NH-44 are advised to take ORR (Outer Ring Road) to go to Airport & NH-44. They should not use PVNR express way



The Traffic commuters intending to go towards Gachibowli from Mehdipatnam are advised to avoid Tolichowki Flyover and take Seven tombs road and Traffic coming from Gachibowli towads Mehdipatnam are advised to take alternative routes via Shaikpet, Senor valley, Filmnagar, BVB junction and Road No. 12 Banjarahills.



Puranapool 100 feet road completely closed due to over flowing of Moosi river - The commuters advised to take diversion towards Karwan.



Malakpet RUB completely blocked – The commuters coming from Chadharghat are advised to take diversion towards Nimboliadda, Golnaka, Ambarpet, Ramanthapur, Uppal and take alternate routes.



Moosaram Bagh RTA Office Bridge between Ali Café, Amberpet road completely blocked due to over flowing of Moosi river – The Commuters advised to take alternate routes.



Malakpet to LB Nagar Route completely blocked due to Nala overflow at Malakpet RUB. The Commuters advised to take diversion near Chermas Malakpet, Akberbagh, towads Fire Station, Chenchalguda.



MBNR X road – Falaknuma Railway bridge totally blocked due to Heavy rain water. The commuters advised to avoid this road and take alternate routes.



All citizens and other commuters are requested to make note of above diversions and kindly cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police. In case of emergency contact Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline No. 9010203626 and Traffic Control 040-27852482.

