Telangana police warn of punishment on coronavirus hoaxes on April fool's day

The Telangana police have warned pranksters against hoaxes on coronavirus on April fool's day. Mahabubabad SP Nadyala Koti Reddy said that those who circulate fake news on coronavirus to fool the people on April 1 will be sent to jail.

"While the state is struggling to curb the spread of coronavirus, fake news and hoaxes that are being circulated will land them in trouble," said the SP.

Additional SP V Srinivasulu asked the citizens to celebrate Sri Rama Navami at their homes and warned the people not to come out of their houses.

Citing the attack on a Singareni worker, Bhupalapally DSP Sampath Rao said that the police did not go to the coal mines on March 28. "The case is being investigated and the assailants who attacked worker Mukkera Ravi will be awarded stringent punishment," he said.