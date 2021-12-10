Telangana: Polling for six local body MLC seats concluded

Polling for six local body MLC seats ended on a peaceful note in five districts. A total 26 people contested in the election for six MLC seats -- two from Karimnagar, one each from Adilabad, Nalgonda, Medak and Khammam.

The polling began at 8 am and concluded at 4 pm abiding COVID-19 protocol. In Karimnagar, around 99.9 per cent of voter turnout has been recorded i.e. 1,320 votes were polled out of a total of 1,324 voters.

In Adilabad, the Chief Election Officer, Shashank Goel inspected the polling centre. Meanwhile, the police also imposed tight security at the polling centres and concluded the election peacefully.

The counting of votes will takes place on December 14.