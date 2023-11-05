Telangana polls: CPM announces candidates for 14 constituencies

Hyderabad: CPM Party will contest in Telangana Assembly Election without an alliance said State leader of CPM Party Tammineni Veerabhadram. The party took the decision to this extent and announced candidates for 14 seats. Candidates for 3 more seats are likely to be announced in two days. It is to mention here that CPM was ready for alliance with Congress party but as the Congress was not in favour of the CPM party, it decided to contest alone. State leader of CPM Party Tammineni Veerabhadram said that the Congress party is contesting alone because the Congress party has not taken a key decision regarding the allocation of seats. He told the media at the CPM office.

Congress party is not taking any decision. As a part of this, we decided to enter the ring alone. He said that the Congress party will give an MLC along with another seat to the left parties. CPM Manifesto is also being released. We will announce the names of the candidates who will contest in Nalgonda, Kodad and Hujurnagar soon. CPI is contesting in Kothagudem. We will support CPI there. We will support CPI wherever it contests,” CPM leader Tammineni Veerabhadram said.