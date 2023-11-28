Telangana polls: On last day of electioneering today, Rahul, Priyanka to campaign jointly

In their last ditch attempt to woo the Telangana voters, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will jointly hold a roadshow and address public meetings on Tuesday before the high-decibel campaigning ends in the evening.

According to party leaders, Rahul Gandhi will first interact with auto drivers, gig workers and sanitary workers at Mahmood Paradise function hall in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency of Hyderabad.

Cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azaharuddin has been fielded from the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat.

Even during the Karnataka Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi had interacted with the gig workers, discussed their problems and rode on a scooter with them in Bengaluru.

After his interaction programme, Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting at 11 a.m. at Gokul Nagar Chowrasta in Nampally area of Hyderabad, while his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be addressing a corner meeting at 11 a.m. in Zaheerabad area.

The two leaders will then jointly hold a joint road show at 2 p.m. from Anand Bagh Chowrasta, Malkajgiri, followed by a public meeting.

Earlier, as per the sources, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also to join the roadshow in Telangana, however, her programme was changed in view of her health conditions.

The Congress has gone all guns blazing in the southern state with promises of several guarantees.

It has accused the ruling BRS of "misrule" in the southern state, which is eyeing a third consecutive term.

Polling for 119-member Assembly is scheduled for November 30 and campaigning will end this evening.

Counting of votes will be carried out on December 3 along with Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, where polling took place earlier in the month.