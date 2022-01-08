Telangana: Postings of district cadre staff completed

Hyderabad: The State government has claimed that postings of all district cadre employees across the State, as per the Presidential Order, were completed on Friday.

In a release Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said of the 22.418 teachers, who were issued posting orders, 21,800 joined at their new places by the evening. Already 13,760 other district cadre employees joined in theirnew postings.

He claimed that completion of the massive exercise in such a short time was a major achievement. "The Presidential Order would create opportunities for employment with 95 per cent reservation for local youth."