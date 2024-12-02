Telangana Power Demand Soars: 5th Highest in India, Officials Warn of Summer Challenges

Telangana is facing an increase in power demand. Power companies are on high alert to manage it.

In August, the state's power demand reached 15,573 MW, making Telangana the 5th highest in India. It passed states like Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Punjab. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu have the highest demand.

The power companies have been managing the supply so far. But officials warn that demand will rise even more, especially in summer.

This is due to growing use of electricity by industries, IT sectors, homes, and agriculture, especially around Hyderabad.

Power demand in Greater Hyderabad rose by 23%. Normally, it increases by 12% each year. In November, the demand hit 4,352 MW, up from 3,756 MW last year.

Power usage also grew from 79 million units to 90 million units, a 15% rise.

To meet the demand, the power companies are spending Rs 1,000 crore every month buying power from the National Energy Exchange.

Officials say that if the Yadadri Thermal Power Station doesn’t start by March, there could be problems.

The state may have to keep buying power from the open market, which would increase costs for the power companies.