Telangana: Power staff to go on strike on March 19

Saifabad: The CITU-affiliated Telangana State United Electricity Employees' Union on Thursday announced its action plan to secure solution to power staff problems, including serving strike notice on March 19 to the management seeking steps solve several long-pending issues.

The union leaders Bhupal, honorary president,V Kumarachary, State president, and K Govaradhan, State general secretary, said in a statement that the action plan envisaged submitting a representation on March 9 to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The statement listed 19 demands, including regularisation of 23,600 contract and outsourcing employees, extension of APSEB regulations to artisan staff and regularising the remaining 6,500 artisan workers.

According to the statement, the action plan was finalised at a meeting of the union attended by Bhupal, Kumarachary, Govardhan, vice-presidents Eswara Rao, Jayaprasada Raju, deputy general secretary J Basava Raju, organising secretary E Murali, besides State committee members S Ravi, Anand, Madhu, G Ravindra Prasad, Fasiuddin and Narsimhulu.