Telangana: Prashant Kishor's IPAC team starts ground work in the state for next elections

The Political strategist Prashant Kishore team, which has already studied state politics has focused on the plans to be adopted. Looking at the latest developments it seems that PK has teamed up with TRS. CM KCR, who is working to play a major role in national politics, has already held consultations with Prashant Kishore.



According to political sources, Prashant Kishore will directly oversee the strategy in Telangana and national politics in this regard. In this context, Prashant Kishore's tour of Telangana started from yesterday. To this end, Prashant Kishore toured Mallanna Sagar with Prakash Raj yesterday. Prashant Kishore and the team are directly monitoring the development programs being implemented by the TRS government in Telangana and are likely to chalk out a strategy after the results of the five state elections on March 10.

The political sources claim that the IPAC team members have already completed a phase preliminary survey in this regard and it's is said that Prashant Kishore will also make suggestions to the party chief CM KCR on this.

However, Prashant Kishore has become a hot topic in Telangana politics right now. While Prashant Kishore working for the ruling party, some of those who worked close to him is working for the Congress party. Meanwhile, as per the suggestion of KCR, he along with famous film actor Prakash Raj visited the Kaleswaram project, Mallanna Sagar.

It is learned that PK went to the field and came to know about the various development programs being undertaken by the TRS government. As soon as the 5 state elections are over on March 10, the PK team will land in Telangana and all the arrangements for this have also been completed.