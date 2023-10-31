Telangana Pravasi Samaj organise Dasara Milan

Hyderabad: Telangana Pravasi Samaj (a social organization of the Pravasi Samaj of Telangana) organised Dussehra Sadbhavana Milan. Subhash Agarwal, former president of Agarwal Samaj, said the The Dasara Milan was celebrated with pomp and grandeur.

The main aim of this event was to promote unity for Social Security and Empowerment, glorification of Culture and Peaceful Coexistence, promoting Awareness on Health issues and promoting Love for Human Beings among all community members.

Many dignitaries of the city were present in this function of Dussehra Sadbhavana Milan including Controller of Defense Accounts of the Army BL Raj along with Chairman of Mahesh Bank Ramesh Bang, Retired Special Chief Secretary were present.