Telangana: Probe intensified into land grab charges against Eatala Rajender's kin

Hyderabad: The revenue officials once again initiated inquiry into the alleged land encroachments by the family of former Minister Eatala Rajender as the Tahsildar of the Masaipet mandal summoned panchayat secretaries and inspected the lands in the Jamuna Hatcheries.

The officials summoned the panchayat secretaries and sought information from them on the issuance of no objection certificates to the Jamuna Hatcheries reportedly owned by the family members of Eatala.

Masaipet Tahsildar Malathi said that the management of Jamuna Hatcheries had obtained an NOC twice, including once in 2018 and later in 2019. There are some discrepancies in the statement given by the management, hence the panchayat secretaries were called for clarification, she said.

It may be mentioned here that the Jamuna Hatcheries had approached the High Court stating that the government had initiated inquiry without even serving a prior notice. The High Court gave a clear ruling that the authorities should serve notice and then proceed with the inquiry.

It can be recalled that based on a complaint by the villagers in Achampet in Masaipet mandal, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had ordered an inquiry into alleged land encroachments by Eatala. The officials, including Revenue, ACB and other departments took up an inquiry and submitted a preliminary report stating that there was encroachment.

Officials said that two notices were served to the management and they responded on the second notice and gave a memorandum on May 5. Based on the memorandum, they have conducted an inquiry.

The official said that primarily it was found that they had taken up construction activity in the assigned lands in Survey number 111 and hence, they were served notices. However, the officials refused to disclose further details stating that the inquiry was going on and they cannot talk on the issue.