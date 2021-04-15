Telangana put on Covid alert

Koti: Health Minister Etala Rajender on Wednesday asked doctors and paramedical staff of the department to be on alert in the wake of an increasing number of Covid positive cases in the State. He made these remarks during a video conference with the DMHOs.

Etala advised the Aasha workers and doctors of primary health centres to play an important role in the identification of patients with virus symptoms and conduct tests. He also asked them to counsel the Covid-19 patients to opt for home isolation till they get rid of the virus.

The minister directed them to take steps for keeping stocks of medicine and oxygen cylinders required by the Covid patients. He asked them to coordinate with local village panchayat and municipal officials on the issue of handing over the bodies of corona patients to their family members.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 cases continue to increase in Telangana. There were 2,157 fresh virus cases. Eight persons died on Tuesday, taking the cumulative death toll to 1,780, translating to a case fatality rate of 0.53 per cent as against the nation's mortality rate of 1.2 per cent. When 3,34,738 tests were conducted on Tuesday across the State till 8 pm, 2,157 new positive cases were recorded, according to a bulletin released by the Health department on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, 821 persons recovered from corona, taking the total recoveries in the State to 3,07,499 at a recovery rate of 91.86 per cent, while the national recovery rate was 88.9 per cent. There are 25,459 active cases in the State.

Of them, 16,892 are under home isolation treatment. In GHMC limits, 361 new cases were registered on Tuesday, while 245 positive cases were reported from the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. A total of 206 positive cases were reported from Ranga Reddy and 187 positive cases from Nizamabad district. In Jagtial, authorities reported 107 positive cases, while 135 positive cases were reported from Sangareddy district.