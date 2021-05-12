Telangana: Putta Madhu Denies His Role In Advocate Couple's Murder Case

Peddapalli ZP chairman Putta Madhu, who is facing charges in the Vaman Rao murder case, told police that he had nothing to do with the murder of High Court lawyer Vaman Rao and his wife. When asked why he ran away for 10 days when he was not involved, he replied that he hid with the fear of cases. Kunta Srinu, Bittu Srinu and others are said to have killed the Vaman Rao couple for personal reasons.

On the fourth day i.e on Tuesday, Madhu and his wife were sent back by the police who interrogated them for one and half hour. He made it clear that he will attend the interrogation session whenever the Police call him. Madhu and his wife Shailaja, who arrived in different vehicles at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, were interrogated separately by the police. An official told the witness that there was no clear evidence of their involvement in the case.

After examining several bank accounts in connection with the case for 4 days, the police came to the conclusion that there were no transactions that could raise suspicions. A total of 39 accounts are yet to be examined. Information on 5 more accounts is yet to come, an official said. It seems likely that the trial will continue for another 3 days.

The police announced that Putta Madhu was brought from Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh to Ramagundam on the 8th of this month. He was kept in the commissionerate till Monday night and interrogated. Then allowed to go home. Madhu, who arrived in Manthani after 11 pm, was given a grand welcome by leaders and fans. On Tuesday morning, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district ZP chairperson Jakku Sriharshini, Peddapalli district library chairman Raghuveer Singh, constituency representatives and party ranks met him at his residence.

On the other hand, Bonam Venkataswamy, a follower of Putta Madhu who participated in many events along with him dropped a post on his social media account. He said that he had received threats from his own party and could die at any moment. However, the threats started when Putta Madhu came out of the police custody.

The victim says that Satyanarayana and Putta Madhu are harassing him together. However, his Facebook friends responded. They said him to face the problem boldly. Death is not the solution to any problem.