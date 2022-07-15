Telangana: Rains subside, threat persists

Hyderabad: Though there has been some respite from the heavy rains that left the state battered, the threat is not yet over. The weather office predicted that there could be more rain in the next five days.

The Kadem project, which received huge inflows from Godavari leading to inundation of villages, heaved a sigh of relief as the water levels have come down. People in relief camps were seen going back to their houses putting an end to 48 hours of tension they had faced.

However, the situation at the temple town of Bhadrachalam continues to be alarming as Irrigation officials predict that the water level may touch 70 ft anytime. In 1986, water levels in Bhadrachalam had touched 75 feet. The bridge over Godavari has been closed for 48 hours for the first time in 36 years.

The Government used choppers to lift the stranded shepard's in old Karimnagar district. More than 10,000 people were shifted to relief camps.

Areas under Rajolibanda diversion scheme also received heavy inflows from Tungabhara in old Mahbubnagar district. District Collector Bharati Hollikeri was monitoring the rescue operation in the flood-affected areas. Nine labourers stranded in a brick kiln unit at Vallampahad vagu near Karimnagar town, were rescued by an NDRF team. They were stuck in flood waters since Wednesday night. Over 19,000 people were shifted to 223 special camps established across the State. Officials said 43 camps in Bhadrachalam, 33 camps in Mulugu and 20 camps in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district were functioning. Normal life was completely paralysed in Manthani town and surrounding areas which were inundated in the flood water.