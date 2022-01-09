Telangana records 1,673 Covid cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana state on Sunday recorded 1,673 Covid-19 cases with 48,583 tests conducted, taking the number of active cases to 13,522. The state also reported one death and 330 recoveries.



According to the State Public Health Department, 1,165 cases were reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, followed by 149 in Medchal-Malkajigir, and 123 in Rangareddy.

Over 40,000 samples were examined on Sunday and results of 13,162 are waited. The health department did not provide the number of Omicron cases in the media bulletin issued on Sunday.

The State also made good progress on Sunday in terms of vaccination. So far, the State has vaccinated 6,97,335 youngsters of the 18,41,000 target population, with Nizamabadm, Mahbubnagar and Siddipet leading in terms of inoculation.