Telangana: Relief to citizens on Cabinet agenda

Hyderabad: Amid indications that the GHMC elections will be held during the first half of December, the Telangana Government is set to take some crucial decisions which may include waiver of property taxes and water bills for lower-income groups and welfare schemes for poor living in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

The cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Friday assumes importance since it will be the first one after the party lost the Dubbaka by-election to BJP.

The other important issues that the cabinet is likely to figure in the meeting are the proposal to reduce the 2020-2021 budget outlay in the wake of a steep fall in the state revenues due to Covid pandemic. A policy decision on the hike of minimum support price (MSP) to fine rice is also expected. It may be mentioned here that farmers have been agitating that the colour of rice was changing due to delay in procuring as the government had not yet announced its decision regarding the hike in the MSP.

Official sources said that the High Court direction to the state to stop the registration of Sada Bainamas (lands sold on white paper) and the ban on the sale of crackers this Diwali will also come up at the cabinet meeting.

KCR will also discuss the political ramification after the BJP victory in the by-election and its impact in the ensuing GHMC, Warangal and Khammam municipal corporation elections and the MLCs elections to the two Graduate Constituencies in the six districts of Southern Telangana.