Telangana reports 1,593 coronavirus positive cases

Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana reported 1,593 coronavirus positive cases as on Sunday pushing the total COVID tally to 54,059 so far. Meanwhile, eight patients died taking the deceased count to 463 till now.

Out of the total cases, three districts have reported the maximum number of cases including areas under GHMC with 641 cases, Ranga Reddy (171), Warangal Urban (131).

In the last 24 hours, around Fresh cases were reported in 32 out of the 33 districts in Telangana with KomaramBheem-Asifabad being the lone exception. The samples tested till now crossed 3.5 lakh on Sunday while the tests per million figure stood at 391.

The positive cases reported from other districts include Medchal Malkajgiri (91), Sangareddy (61), Karimnagar (51), Nagar Kurnool (46), Mahbubnagar (38), Kamareddy (36), Nizamabad (32), Mahabubabad (29), Mancherial (27), Rajanna Sircilla (27), Suryapet (21), Jangaon (21), Khammam (18), Bhadradri Kothagudem (17), Peddapalli (16), Adilabad (14), Mulugu (12), Yadradri-Bhongir (11), Vikarabad (9), Narayanpet (7), Nagarkurnool (6), Jogulamba Gadwal (5), Siddipet (5), Bhupalapally (3), one each in Nirmal and Wanaparthy.