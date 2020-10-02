Telangana reports 2,009 corona positive cases, 10 deaths in single day

Telangana state has registered 2,009 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths until 8 pm on Thursday. While the total number of positive cases in the state went up to 1,95,609, the death toll touched 1,145.

Meanwhile, around 2,437 persons have been recovered from the virus in a single day pushing the recovery count to 1,65,884. At the present, the active cases in the state are 28,620 out of which 23,372 are in home/institutional isolation.

Around 54,098 tests have been conducted by the government in the last 24 hours which include 23,803 on primary contacts and 6,492 tests on secondary contacts. However, out of the total tests, the results of 2,009 have turned positive and the reports of remaining 1,151 are pending. So far, a total of 31,04,542 tests have been conducted in the state.

The positive include 293 from GHMC, 173 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 171 from Rangareddy, 114 from Karimnagar, 104 from Khammam, 77 each from Bhadradri and Suryapet, 72 from Warangal Urban, 63 each from Nizamabad and Kamareddy, 60 from Siddipet, 55 from Sangareddy, 52 from Sircilla, 43 from Mahabubabad, 40 from Nagarkurnool, 39 from Wanaparthy, 34 from Yadadri Bhongir, 33 from Mancherial, 31 from Warangal Rural and remaining cases from other districts in the state.