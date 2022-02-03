Telangana reports 2,421 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths

Telangana on Thursday recorded 2,421 COVID-19 new positive cases out of which 649 positive cases were from areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). According to the latest health bulletin, two COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 4,096.



At present, there are 33,104 active COVID-19 positive cases in the state who are under treatment/isolation. In addition to Hyderabad, the COVID-19 cases registered in other districts include 144 cases from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 114 cases in Rangareddy district, 106 in Hanumakonda, 100 from Nalgonda, 83 from Khammam and 80 from Karimnagar.

The health department conducted 81,417 Covid tests on Thursday out of which results of 2,441 samples were awaited. On Thursday, 3,980 individuals had recovered with a recovery rate of 95.18 per cent.

So far, a total of 3,23,83,577 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 7,71,828 have tested positive and 7,34,628 persons have recovered.