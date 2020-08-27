Telangana reports 2,795 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 8 deaths

Telangana on Thursday reported 2,795 coronavirus positive cases and eight new deaths due to the virus. With the fresh, the total number of positive cases went up to 1,14,483 while the death toll touched 788. Meanwhile, 872 persons have been recovered in the last 24 hours pushing the total recoveries to 86,095.

At present, 27,600 persons are undergoing coronavirus treatment out of which 20,866 are in home isolation.

In the positive cases, GHMC topped the list with 449 cases followed by 268 cases from Rangareddy, 164 from Nalgonda, 152 cases from Khammam, 136 from Karimnagar, 132 from Warangal Urban, 113 each from Siddipet and Medchal-Malkajgiri, 112 from Nizamabad, 106 from Mancherial, 102 from Mahabubabad, 89 from Jagtial, 86 from Suryapet, 77 from Peddapalli, 72 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 55 from Wanaparthy, 45 from Mahabubnagar, 42 from Jangaon, 41 from Medak, 40 from Nagarkurnool, 39 from Yadadri-Bhongir, 34 each from Sangareddy and Warangal Rural, 32 from Rajanna-Sircilla, 31 each from Adilabad and Jogulamba-Gadwal, 27 from Vikarabad, 26 each from Jayashankar-Bhupalpally and Mulugu, 25 from Nirmal, 24 from Narayanpet, 17 from Komaram Bheem Asifabad.

As many as 60,386 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours out of which 2,795 turned positive and the results of 1,075 are awaited. So far, 11,42,480 tests were conducted in the state.



