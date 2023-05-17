Live
Telangana: Rescued sloth bear released in forest
Hyderabad:Telangana Forest Departmenthas rescued a sloth bear which was hiding in a house in Suryapet and released it in forest, officials said on Tuesday.
The District Forest Officer, Suryapet rescued the male sloth bear, aged about 10, on the night of May 14 while it was hiding in a house at Suryapet.
After capturing, the bear was shifted to Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad for further health checkup. After keen observation, the Zoo veterinary Doctors gave the fitness certificate for the release into the wild.
As per the instructions of the Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana, the rescued sloth bear was released in the wild area of Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Achampet, Nagarkurnool district on Monday.
