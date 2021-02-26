Telangana resumes COVID-19 health bulletin, records 189 new cases

The Telangana government on Friday resumed COVID-19 health bulletin after the High Court asked the health authorities to issue a daily COVID-19 health bulletin in the state. Around 189 fresh positive cases were registered between Wednesday and Thursday taking the total number of cases to 2,98,453 and the total fatality count went up to 1,632 with the death of two persons in a single day.



On the other hand, the total recovery cases touched 2,94,911 with the recovery of 129 cases in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 1,910 active cases out of which 818 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Thursday and Friday, around 42,412 tests were conducted including 18,670 on primary contacts and 5,091 on secondary contacts. However, the samples of 189 turned positive and the reports of 756 are awaited. So far, 86,18,845 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases registered across the state include 31 from GHMC, 19 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 16 from Rangareddy, 9 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, 8 each from Jagtial, Sangareddy and Warangal Urban, 7 each from Mancherial and Rajanna Sircilla, 6 from Nizamabad, 5 each from Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad and Adilabad, 4 each from Jangaon, Khammam, Peddapalli and Vikarabad, 3 each from Warangal Rural and Komarambheem Asifabad, 2 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Medak and Suryapet, one each from Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy, zero cases from Jogulamba Gadwal, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Nirmal and Yadadri Bhongir.