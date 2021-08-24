Telangana: Revanth Reddy starts Deeksha at Muduchintalapally for the cause of SCs and STs

The Telangana Congress party has started the Deeksha for the cause of Dalits and tribals in Muduchintalapally of Medchal district. TPCC President Revanth Reddy reached the Muduchintalapally and started the two-day Deeksha, which will end tomorrow at 5 p.m. Earlier, the Congress leaders including Revanth Reddy conducted special pujas at the Katta Mysamma Temple in Shamirpet and marched to the Muduchintalapally Deeksha camp.



The TPCC president Revanth Reddy will be staying tonight at the Dalit Basti in the village and will speak directly to the families in Dalitwada tomorrow to know the views of the Dalits against the TRS government. This is the first initiation program as public meetings have already been held in Indravelli and Raviryala as part of the Dalit and tribal Dandora program to be held from August 9 to September 17. As Muduchintalapally is the adopted village of CM KCR, PCC has taken this program seriously and started the deeksha.



Revanth Reddy has already announced that he has decided to hold a two-day initiation here to inform the Telangana community that no development has taken place in the village.



Ever since the party high command has appointed Revanth Reddy as TPCC, he focused on strengthening the party and organised special programs in the name of Dalit and tribal self-respect. A Congress meeting led by Revanth Reddy has already been held at Indravelli in Adilabad. With the massive support from the public, the TPCC president has been launching various programs to take on chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.