Telangana Rising Global Summit: CM Revanth Reddy to attend high level meetings on second day

On the second day of the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, Hon’ble Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to participate in nearly 20 high-level meetings, engaging with key industry leaders across various sectors including Education, Power, Tourism, Life Sciences, Food Processing, Automobiles, Electronics, and Artificial Intelligence. The Chief Minister will also oversee the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with major corporations.

The day begins at 9:30 AM when Chief Minister Reddy will depart from the MCHRD by helicopter, arriving at Future City for a series of crucial discussions.

At 10:00 AM, he will conduct a virtual inauguration of the Telangana Thalli statues, which have been installed at district collectorates throughout the state, broadcasting live from the summit venue.

A highlight of the day will include a special meeting with Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, scheduled for the evening. The two will discuss investments in green mobility and rural enterprise sectors, which are essential for the region’s sustainable development.

The Chief Minister will then unveil the Telangana Rising Vision Document at 6:00 PM, outlining the strategic roadmap for the state’s future.

The summit will culminate in a grand closing ceremony at 7:00 PM, featuring an impressive Drone Show and fireworks, framed around the theme: “Telangana is Rising - Come, Join the Rise.” This celebration will mark the successful conclusion of the summit, reinforcing Telangana’s commitment to progress and innovation.