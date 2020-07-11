Telangana: Round the clock call centre to help 10,000 Coronavirus patients in home isolation

Hyderabad: The Telangana Health department has appealed to over 10,000 Covid-19 patients in home isolation to dial their call centre (18005994455) for any help or medical advice.



The health department has ensured over 200 staff are on duty round the clock in two shifts to guide people and enquire about their health condition, suggest diet and procedures to be followed in isolation. Also, the call centre staff are giving advice to people in home isolation about the safety protocols and steps to be followed so that other members of the family are not infected by the virus.

Doctors are also reaching out to 500 patients every day among the isolated ones. Call centre staff are also passing messages to 108 ambulance services if any patient's condition is unwell and if he or she needs hospital admission. Meanwhile, the health department is also running a telemedicine facility (180059912345) and appealed to people to call the above helpline number for any query relating to Covid-19. This facility will be available from 9am to 4 pm.