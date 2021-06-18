Telangana: Rythu Bandhu funds distribution go at a brisk pace

The Rythu Bandhu program is in full swing in the state. Agriculture department officials said the distribution of funds to farmers is continuing without any hassle. Officials said on Friday that Rs 1153.50 crore had been deposited in the accounts of 7.05 lakh farmers. They also said Rs 2,942.27 crore would be deposited for 58.85 lakh acres. So far, the government has deposited RythuBandhu funds in the accounts of 42.43 lakh farmers. During the first three days, Rs 1153.50 crore was deposited under this scheme.



Under this initiative, Rs 2942.27 crore was deposited in 42.43 lakh farmers' accounts in three days for 58.85 lakh acres. On the fourth day, Nalgonda district got a maximum amount of Rs 91.27 crore to 1,82,542 acres to 53,381 farmers. In Malkajgiri district, the lowest, Rs 3,012 lakh was paid for 7,212 acres to 2,300 farmers.

Farmers started their work as the monsoons hit the state promptly. It is a known fact that the government is assisting farmers with the RythuBandhu scheme. They also said that money will be used by farmers to buy seeds and fertilizers.